What to know about the upcoming Supreme Court arguments in the birthright citizenship case

Lawyers for the states and immigrants argue that this is an odd issue for the court to use to limit judges' authority because courts have uniformly found that Trump's order likely violates the Constitution. Limiting the number of people who are protected by the rulings would create a confusing patchwork of rules in which new restrictions on citizenship could temporarily take effect in 27 states. That means a child born in a state that is challenging Trump's order would be a citizen, but a child born at the same time elsewhere would not, the lawyers said.