What to know about the trial of an ex-Michigan cop charged in the killing of a Black motorist

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The trial of a former Michigan police officer charged with second-degree murder in the killing of a 26-year-old Black man is set to begin in Grand Rapids, three years after the case sparked weeks of protest and national outrage.
Patrick Lyoya, a Congolese immigrant who sought refuge with his family in the U.S. to flee violence in his home country, was fatally shot by former officer Christopher Schurr, who is white.
Lyoya was shot in the back of the head while facedown on the ground following a traffic stop. Schurr's attorneys argue he acted in self-defense.
Opening statements in the trial begin Monday in downtown Grand Rapids and the trial is expected to last at least a week.
Here is what to know.
What happened?
Schurr pulled over a vehicle driven by Lyoya over improper license plates on a rainy morning April 4, 2022, in a Grand Rapids residential neighborhood.
Body camera footage and dash camera footage shows Lyoya run from Schurr after the officer asks for his driver's license. Schurr tackles Lyoya and a struggle ensues as Schurr attempts to shoot his Taser at Lyoya.