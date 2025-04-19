What to know about the tensions between Iran and the US before their second round of talks

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates — Iran and the United States will hold talks Saturday in Rome, their second round of negotiations over Tehran's rapidly advancing nuclear program.
The talks follow a first round held in Muscat, Oman, where the two sides spoke face to face.
Trump has imposed new sanctions on Iran as part of his ''maximum pressure'' campaign targeting the country. He has repeatedly suggested military action against Iran remained a possibility, while emphasizing he still believed a new deal could be reached by writing a letter to Iran's 85-year-old Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei to jump start these talks.
Khamenei has warned Iran would respond to any attack with an attack of its own.
Here's what to know about the letter, Iran's nuclear program and the tensions that have stalked relations between Tehran and Washington since the 1979 Islamic Revolution.
Why did Trump write the letter?
Trump dispatched the letter to Khamenei on March 5, then gave a television interview the next day in which he acknowledged sending it. He said: ''I've written them a letter saying, ‘I hope you're going to negotiate because if we have to go in militarily, it's going to be a terrible thing.'''
Since returning to the White House, the president has been pushing for talks while ratcheting up sanctions and suggesting a military strike by Israel or the U.S. could target Iranian nuclear sites.