What to know about the shootings of 2 Minnesota lawmakers and the arrest of Vance Boelter

The man suspected of killing a Minnesota lawmaker and wounding another is now charged with murder after police arrested him Sunday near his home following a nearly two-day search.
Vance Boelter is accused of posing as a police officer and fatally shooting former Democratic House Speaker Melissa Hortman and her husband, Mark, in their home early Saturday in the northern Minneapolis suburbs.
Authorities say he also shot Sen. John Hoffman, a Democrat, and his wife, Yvette, at their home in a nearby neighborhood.
Here's what to know about the shootings and the suspect:
Where did police find the suspect?
Authorities on Sunday spotted an abandoned vehicle that the 57-year-old Boelter had been using in rural Sibley County, where he lived. An officer reported he believed he saw Boelter running into the woods, police said. Police called in 20 different tactical teams to search for him.
During the search, police said they confirmed someone was in the woods and searched for hours, using a helicopter and officers on foot, until they found Boelter. He surrendered to police, crawling out to officers in the woods before he was handcuffed, authorities said.
The search for Boelter was the ''largest manhunt in the state's history,'' Brooklyn Park Police Chief Mark Bruley said.