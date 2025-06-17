What to know about the shooting death at a Utah 'No Kings' rally

SALT LAKE CITY — The ''No Kings'' protest in Salt Lake City was struck by violence when a man allegedly brandished a rifle near the crowd, prompting someone nearby to fire three shots, hitting that man and a protester who later died.
Police said that Arturo Gamboa, 24, never shot his rifle, but that he was arrested on a murder charge and accused of creating the dangerous situation that led to the death of protester Arthur Folasa Ah Loo.
The investigation includes whether the man who shot Gamboa and Ah Loo was justified in firing his gun, the Salt Lake City Police Department said Monday.
Questions remain over why Gamboa was carrying a rifle and whether the man who shot him, who police have not publicly identified, was part of an organized safety team for the demonstration or acting on his own initiative.
Here's what is known so far about the shooting at the otherwise peaceful protest.
How did the shooting unfold?
Hundreds of protesters were marching through downtown Salt Lake City on Saturday when, around 8 p.m., two men said they spotted Gamboa, who was wearing all black clothing, move behind a wall and then withdraw a rifle from a backpack, according to a news release from police.
The two men drew their handguns and ordered Gamboa to drop the rifle, but witnesses said the young man instead moved toward the crowd and held his rifle in a ''firing position," according to police.