What to know about the much-anticipated Nintendo Switch 2 on launch day

NEW YORK — The Nintendo Switch 2 finally hit store shelves on Thursday, eight years after the initial release of Japanese video-game maker Nintendo's popular video game console.
Even with a hefty $450 price tag, fans around the world, from Japan to the U.S., lined up outside stores to pick up pre-orders or have a chance to buy the device. The release ends months of anticipation that included pre-order hiccups and fears that tariffs would delay the release of the Switch 2.
Here's what to know about the release and where you can buy it.
What is the Nintendo Switch?
The Nintendo Switch's unique ability to switch from a handheld console to a traditional one helped make it a hit when it launched in 2017. The Nintendo Switch Lite, which was a handheld-only device released two years later, also became popular, especially during the pandemic. It helped usher in bestselling Nintendo games including ''The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild,'' ''Mario Kart 8 Deluxe'' and ''Animal Crossing: New Horizons.''
The Nintendo Switch 2 adds interactive chat and screenshare functions to connect gamers. It will also have a more vibrant display and a larger screen.
Nintendo has sold a total of 152 million Switches, just behind its best-selling Nintendo DS console which saw 154 million units move, according to the company. But demand has dwindled for the Switch, now in its eighth year after its debut. Nintendo hopes the new console will boost its declining sales.
How much is it and where do I buy it?