What to know about the much-anticipated Nintendo Switch 2 on launch day

The Nintendo Switch's unique ability to switch from a handheld console to a traditional one helped make it a hit when it launched in 2017. The Nintendo Switch Lite, which was a handheld-only device released two years later, also became popular, especially during the pandemic. It helped usher in bestselling Nintendo games including ''The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild,'' ''Mario Kart 8 Deluxe'' and ''Animal Crossing: New Horizons.''