What to know about the Menendez brothers' lives and what lies ahead

LOS ANGELES — Lyle and Erik Menendez were 21 and 18 when they killed their parents. Now, at 57 and 54, the brothers are eligible for parole after a Los Angeles judge Tuesday reduced their sentences from life in prison without parole to 50 years to life.
In August 1989, the brothers killed their father Jose Menendez and mother Kitty Menendez in their Beverly Hills home. While defense attorneys argued the brothers acted out of self-defense after years of sexual abuse by their father, prosecutors said they killed their parents for a substantial inheritance.
The saga has captured the public's attention over the decades, spawning documentaries and television specials, as the brothers have lived out their adult years in incarceration.
Here's what to know about their lives and what lies ahead:
A wealthy upbringing
After moving from New Jersey, the family settled into a multi-million dollar Spanish-style mansion in the wealthy Beverly Hills neighborhood of Los Angeles. Jose Menendez, was a powerful entertainment executive, and his wife, Kitty, a former beauty queen he met in college.
At the time, Lyle was attending Princeton University but struggling academically, and Erik was a young tennis star.
In the aftermath of the killings, the family discovered Jose Menendez's 1981 will, which left everything to the two brothers. An opinion from the 9th Circuit Court of Appeals details the spending spree that Erik and Lyle went on, thinking they were poised to inherit millions.