What to know about the Massachusetts assisted-living facility fire that killed 9

Nine people died and dozens were hurt in a fire at an assisted-living residence in Massachusetts, and finger-pointing has already begun over whether there were enough firefighters to respond and whether staff at the facility did enough to help.
Here's a look what to know about the blaze, its victims, and how authorities and residents have reacted in the aftermath.
What is known about the fire
Firefighters responded to the Gabriel House in Fall River, about 50 miles (80 kilometers) south of Boston, at about 9:50 p.m. Sunday and were met with heavy smoke and flames at the front of the building.
The fire trapped residents inside, including some who were hanging out windows screaming for help, authorities said Monday. At least 30 people were hurt.
About 50 firefighters responded to the scene, including 30 who were off-duty. Police also helped break down doors and carried about a dozen residents to safety. Five injured firefighters were released from the hospital Monday. The origin and cause of the blaze are under investigation with the Bristol County district attorney's office saying Monday that the cause ''does not appear to be suspicious.''
What is known about the Gabriel House
The Gabriel House is an assisted living facility that opened in 1999 and has 100 units, according to the Massachusetts Executive Office of Aging and Independence. The facility's website promotes studio apartments ''for those seniors who cannot afford the high end of assisted living'' as well as group adult foster care within walking distance of shopping, restaurants and churches.