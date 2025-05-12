What to know about the latest effort to end Turkey's 40-year Kurdish conflict

ANKARA, Turkey — The militant Kurdistan Workers' Party, or PKK, announced Monday that it is dissolving itself in a historic declaration that could end one of the Middle East's longest-running insurgencies and foster stability in the region.
A statement from the group said it had resolved to disband its ''organizational structure'' and ''end the armed struggle'' after more than four decades of conflict.
The declaration came months after the PKK's imprisoned leader Abdullah Ocalan called on the group to convene a congress and formally decide to dismantle itself as part of a new peace effort with Turkey. Previously, the PKK had announced a unilateral ceasefire on March 1 in response to Ocalan's call.
Ocalan's overture came at a time of fundamental changes reshaping the region, including the reconfiguration of power in Syria after the toppling of President Bashar Assad, the weakening of the Hezbollah militant movement in Lebanon, and the ongoing Israel-Hamas war in Gaza.
The peace effort in Turkey was initiated in October by Devlet Bahceli, a firebrand ultranationalist who has usually opposed any concessions to Kurdish identity or rights.
Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan's governing party welcomed the PKK's announcement but said the decision to disband should apply to all group's linked to the group, including Kurdish fighters in Syria, who had previously stated that Ocalan's call does not apply to them.
What is the PKK?
The Kurdistan Workers' Party, or PKK, has waged an armed insurgency against Turkey since 1984, initially with the aim of establishing a Kurdish state in the southeast of the country. Over time, the objective evolved into a campaign for autonomy and rights for Kurds within Turkey.