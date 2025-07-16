What to know about the killings of an 'American Idol' music supervisor and her husband in LA

LOS ANGELES — Los Angeles police officers conducting a welfare check at a home on Monday discovered two bodies inside with gunshot wounds. The victims were identified as Robin Kaye, a longtime music supervisor for ''American Idol,'' and her husband, Thomas Deluca. A day later, police arrested a 22-year-old man in connection with the killings.
Here's what to know about the case.
Welfare check
Officials said someone who hadn't heard from Kaye and Deluca in several days requested that police check out their residence in the Encino neighborhood, about 20 miles (32 kilometers) northwest of downtown Los Angeles. Officers entered the house Monday afternoon and found a man and woman shot to death. Homicide detectives were called.
The victims were identified on Tuesday as Kaye and Deluca, both 70.
The couple owned their home in the upscale suburb of the San Fernando Valley, according to public records.
Suspect arrested
Raymond Boodarian, 22, was arrested ''without incident'' Tuesday afternoon, police said in a statement.