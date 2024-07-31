What to know about the Kids Online Safety Act that just passed the Senate

The last time Congress passed a law to protect children on the internet was in 1998 — before Facebook, before the iPhone and long before today’s oldest teenagers were born. Now, a bill aiming to protect kids from the harms of social media, gaming sites and other online platforms has passed in the Senate with overwhelming support. Its fate is less certain in the House, but President Biden has indicated he would sign it if it passes.
Proponents of the Kids Online Safety Act include parents' groups and children's advocacy organizations as well as companies like Microsoft, X and Snap. They say the it is a necessary first step in regulating tech companies and requiring them to protect children from dangerous online content and take responsibility for the harm their platforms can cause.
Opponents, however, fear KOSA would violate the First Amendment and harm vulnerable kids who wouldn't be able to access information on LGBTQ issues or reproductive rights — although the bill has been revised to address many of those concerns, and major LGBTQ groups have dropped their opposition to the legislation.
Here is what to know about KOSA and the likelihood of it going into effect.
What does KOSA do?
KOSA would create a ''duty of care'' — a legal term that requires companies to take reasonable steps to prevent harm — for online platforms minors will likely use.