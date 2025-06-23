What to know about the Islamic New Year and how Muslims observe it

Muslims will soon welcome a new year in the Islamic lunar calendar, known as the Hijri calendar.
The Hijri New Year, beginning on the first day of the month of Muharram, signals a chance for spiritual reflection and religious resolutions, set in the month following the annual Hajj in Mecca, Saudi Arabia.
Here's what to know about the holiday and how Muslims observe it:
The Hijri New Year will begin around Thursday
This Hijri New Year is expected to fall on or around June 26, ushering in the year 1447 A.H. (which stands for ''anno hegirae'' or ''the year of the Hijrah'' in Latin).
The exact date can vary depending on when regional Islamic authorities see the crescent moon.
Because the Hijri calendar is lunar, the dates of Islamic months and holidays — such as Ramadan and Eid al-Fitr — change annually. The new year corresponds with the first sighting of the crescent moon during Muharram, the first of 12 months in the Hijri calendar.
The calendar began in year 622