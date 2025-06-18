What to know about the impacts of the Supreme Court's ruling on transgender care for youth

The U.S. Supreme Court has upheld Tennessee's ban on gender-affirming surgery for transgender youth in a ruling that's likely to reverberate across the country.
Most Republican-controlled states already have similar bans.
In his majority opinion Wednesday, Chief Justice John Roberts wrote that Tennessee's ban does not violate the Constitution's equal protection clause, which requires the government to treat similarly situated people the same.
Since President Donald Trump returned to office this year, the federal government has been trying to restrict access.
Here are some things to know about gender-affirming care and the court's ruling:
What is gender-affirming care?
Gender-affirming care includes a range of medical and mental health services to support a person's gender identity, or their sense of feeling male, female, neither or some combination of both. Sometimes that's different from the sex they were assigned at birth.
The services are offered to treat gender dysphoria, the unease a person may have because their assigned gender and gender identity don't match. Studies, including one from 2023 by researchers at institutions including London Children's Hospital and Children's Hospital of Philadelphia, have found the condition is linked to depression and suicidal thoughts.