What to know about the funeral and burial of Pope Francis

A bag containing coins minted during his papacy was placed in the coffin along with a one-page written account of his papacy — known in Italian as a ''rogito,'' a word indicating an official deed. It was read aloud by the master of liturgical ceremonies and then rolled up and slipped inside a cylindrical tube that was placed inside the coffin. Another copy is kept in the Vatican archives. The covers of both the zinc coffin and the wooden one bear a cross and Francis' papal coat of arms.