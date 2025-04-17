What to know about the first-round matchups in the NHL Stanley Cup playoffs

A month before NHL's playoff openers this weekend, Commissioner Gary Bettman was more than happy to defend the decision to not expand the bracket like other professional leagues around North America have done in recent years.
''If you look at the races that we're having for the regular season, playoffs have started already,'' Bettman said then. "We're in our play-in tournament, and I think it's terrific. What can be more compelling and exciting and entertaining than that?''
It took until the penultimate night of the season to lock in all 16 playoff teams and the eight first-round series.
The defending Stanley Cup champion Florida Panthers open against the cross-state rival Tampa Bay Lightning. The Toronto Maple Leafs and Ottawa Senators face off in the first Battle of Ontario in more than two decades. The Dallas Stars and Colorado Avalanche collide in a matchup of two of the top three betting favorites to win it all. And Connor McDavid's Edmonton Oilers open the postseason against the Los Angeles Kings for a fourth year in a row.
A look at the matchups, first in the East and then the West with division and seeding noted:
Toronto (Atlantic 1) vs. Ottawa (wild card 1)
The Maple Leafs and Senators last met in a playoff series in 2004. That was before the salary cap and rule changes designed to generate more offense.
Along came Auston Matthews, Toronto's captain who reached 400 career goals and teammate William Nylander, who scored 45 this season. Goaltender Anthony Stolarz has won his past eight starts, three of the past four with a shutout, and the Leafs look capable of making a run if Matthews, Nylander and Mitch Marner can keep scoring.