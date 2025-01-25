What to know about the fatal shooting of a US Border Patrol agent in Vermont

Youngblut and Bauckholt were staying at a hotel in Lyndonville, about 30 miles (48 kilometers) south of the shooting site, on Jan. 14 when a hotel worker contacted law enforcement after seeing the pair wearing black tactical gear and Youngblut carrying a gun, according to the affidavit. State police and Department of Homeland Security investigators tried to question the duo, who said they were in the area looking to buy property but declined to have an extended conversation, the FBI said.