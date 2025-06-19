What to know about the fatal shooting at a Utah 'No Kings' rally

SALT LAKE CITY — Utah investigators sought help from the public as they worked to unravel who was at fault when a safety volunteer at a weekend ''No Kings'' rally fired at an alleged gunman and inadvertently hit and killed a protester.
The safety volunteer, who has not been identified publicly, fired three rounds at Arturo Gamboa, 24, who had allegedly brandished a rifle at Saturday's crowd in downtown Salt Lake City. The gunshots hit both Gamboa and protester Arthur Folasa Ah Loo, according to the Salt Lake City police.
Gamboa, who did not fire his rifle, was arrested on suspicion of murder, accused of creating the dangerous situation that led to Ah Loo's death, police said. No criminal charges have been filed.
A state judge on Thursday granted a request by prosecutors to extend Gamboa's detention without bail until 5 p.m. on Monday, while investigators continue interviewing witnesses and reviewing footage of the incident, Salt Lake County District Attorney Sim Gill said.
Investigators are also looking into whether the safety volunteer was justified in firing his gun, according to police. Police on Wednesday asked the public for more video footage of events surrounding the shooting.
It is unclear what Gamboa intended to do with the rifle. His father Albert Gamboa, reached by The Associated Press on Tuesday, declared his son's innocence in a brief phone call: ''My son, Arturo Gamboa, is an innocent guy. He was in the wrong place at the wrong time."
Utah is an open-carry state, meaning people who can legally own a firearm are generally allowed to carry it on a public street.
''Inevitably there are going to be instances like this one, which may or may not have been a misunderstanding,'' said Timothy Zick, a William & Mary Law School professor who has written about the laws surrounding public protests.