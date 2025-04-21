What to know about the death of Pope Francis

VATICAN CITY — Pope Francis died on Easter Monday at the age of 88. Here are the key things to know about the death of the Argentine pontiff, history's first from Latin America, who presided over the Catholic Church for more than 12 years.
The announcement of Pope Francis' death
The death of Francis was announced by Cardinal Kevin Farrell, the Irish-born Vatican camerlengo, a position that will be important in the coming weeks as he takes charge of the administration of the Holy See until a new pope is elected.
''At 7:35 this morning, the Bishop of Rome, Francis, returned to the home of the Father," Farrell said. ''His entire life was dedicated to the service of the Lord and of his Church.''
The pontiff died in the Vatican's Domus Santa Marta, where he returned less than a month ago after being hospitalized for double pneumonia.
A final farewell on Easter Sunday
Francis made his final public appearance a day earlier on Easter Sunday, though he had delegated the celebration of the Easter Mass to another cardinal.
He blessed a crowd of faithful from the loggia of St. Peter's Basilica. ''Brothers and sisters, Happy Easter,'' he said from the same loggia where Jorge Mario Bergoglio was introduced to the world on March 13, 2013 as the 266th pope.