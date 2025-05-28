What to know about the death of Air Force prep graduate Ava Moore in a crash on a Texas lake

DALLAS — An 18-year-old woman about to begin her first year at the U.S. Air Force Academy was killed when a personal watercraft hit her kayak on a Texas lake over Memorial Day weekend, setting off a pursuit by law enforcement that ended in the arrests of two people.
Ava Moore died following the collision Sunday on Lake Grapevine, a popular boating and fishing destination near Dallas. She had just graduated last week from the U.S. Air Force Academy Preparatory School.
Authorities said Wednesday the woman accused of operating the personal watercraft is charged with felony manslaughter. She is accused of fleeing the lake in a vehicle with a man who was charged with two misdemeanors, including one related to hitting two cars as they left the scene. Both are Venezuelans who had entered the U.S. illegally in 2023, authorities said.
Here's what to know about the investigation:
Ava Moore's life
Moore graduated on May 19 from U.S. Air Force Academy Preparatory School, and had accepted an appointment to join the academy as a member of its class of 2029, according to a news release from the academy.
Lt. Gen. Tony Bauernfeind, superintendent of the U.S. Air Force Academy, said in the news release that Moore's ''passion for leadership and service left an impact on everyone she met.'' He said her ''constant happiness and attitude helped her squadron get through the challenges'' of prep school and ''her drive to excel was on display as she sought out leadership positions."
Moore's family said in a statement that they were thankful for the love, support and prayers they had received.