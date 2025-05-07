What to know about the conclave to elect the next pope

VATICAN CITY — One hundred and thirty-three cardinals are sequestering themselves behind the Vatican's medieval walls for the start of a conclave starting Wednesday to elect a successor to Pope Francis. Here are some things to know about the election of the 267th pontiff of the Catholic Church, which has 1.4 billion faithful across the world.
Why is the conclave being held now?
The conclave was called after Francis died on April 21 at age 88. There was a delay between his death and the conclave to allow time for a funeral, burial and a period of mourning. It was also necessary to give cardinals time to arrive in Rome from all corners of the Earth, and to let them get acquainted before entering the conclave, an ancient ritual steeped in mystery and ritual.
What happens in a conclave?
The cardinals are cut off from the world at the Vatican, between residences and the Sistine Chapel, where they vote in secret — and in silence — beneath Michelangelo's famed ceiling fresco of the Creation and his monumental ''Last Judgment.''
The process — fictionalized in the 2024 political thriller ''Conclave'' — is said to be guided by the Holy Spirit, and is designed to be both contemplative and free from outside interference.
Taking no chances, the Vatican is asking cardinals to hand over their phones for the duration of the conclave and is deactivating cell phone coverage at the Vatican. It also plans to use signal jammers around the Sistine Chapel and the Domus Santa Marta hotel and adjacent residence where the cardinals will sleep, in order to prevent surveillance and communication with the outside world.
White or black smoke signals?