What to know about the bowl season
Q When will the matchups be announced?
A Sunday. ESPN's selection show begins at 11 a.m.
Q How many bowl games are there and when are they?
A There are 33 (at last count), including the College Football Playoff, and they begin Monday and end Jan. 11 with the national championship in Miami.
Q Is that fewer bowl games than normal?
A Yes. Twelve bowl games already have been canceled because of the pandemic or other issues.
Q Are the Gophers eligible for a bowl game?
A Yes. All FBS teams are in this pandemic season. But that doesn't mean the U will accept an invite.
Q Have some teams already removed themselves from consideration because of the pandemic?
A Yes. Fifteen at last count, including six from the ACC and five from the Pac-12.
Q What four teams will compete in the CFP?
A The top four teams entering play Saturday were Alabama, Notre Dame, Clemson and Ohio State. Clemson and Ohio State took care of business on Saturday afternoon; Alabama played Florida on Saturday night; and Notre Dame lost to Clemson. The Irish loss could open the door open for No. 5 Texas A&M.