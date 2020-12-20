What to know about the bowl season

Q When will the matchups be announced?

A Sunday. ESPN's selection show begins at 11 a.m.

Q How many bowl games are there and when are they?

A There are 33 (at last count), including the College Football Playoff, and they begin Monday and end Jan. 11 with the national championship in Miami.

Q Is that fewer bowl games than normal?

A Yes. Twelve bowl games already have been canceled because of the pandemic or other issues.

Q Are the Gophers eligible for a bowl game?

A Yes. All FBS teams are in this pandemic season. But that doesn't mean the U will accept an invite.

Q Have some teams already removed themselves from consideration because of the pandemic?

A Yes. Fifteen at last count, including six from the ACC and five from the Pac-12.

Q What four teams will compete in the CFP?

A The top four teams entering play Saturday were Alabama, Notre Dame, Clemson and Ohio State. Clemson and Ohio State took care of business on Saturday afternoon; Alabama played Florida on Saturday night; and Notre Dame lost to Clemson. The Irish loss could open the door open for No. 5 Texas A&M.