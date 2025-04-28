What to know about the car ramming attack at a Vancouver street festival

VANCOUVER, British Columbia — A suspect has been charged with multiple counts of murder and police continued their investigation Monday after 11 people were killed when an SUV plowed through a crowd at a Filipino heritage festival in Vancouver over the weekend.
Witnesses described narrowly jumping out of the way of the speeding vehicle as bodies flew through the air. Dozens of people were injured. Officials said the suspect, a 30-year-old man, had a history of mental health issues.
Investigators have ruled out terrorism
There was no early indication of a motive, but police said it wasn't a terrorist attack. The suspect, Kai-Ji Adam Lo, has ''a significant history of interactions with police and health care professionals related to mental health," said Vancouver Interim Police Chief Steve Rai.
Lo, a Vancouver resident, was charged with eight counts of second-degree murder in a video appearance before a judge Sunday. He has not yet entered a plea. The Associated Press could not immediately reach an attorney representing him.
Rai said the suspect was arrested after initially being apprehended by bystanders. Video circulating on social media showed a young man in a black hoodie with his back against a chain-link fence, alongside a security guard and surrounded by bystanders screaming and swearing at him.
''I'm sorry,'' the man said, holding his hand to his head.
Investigators were collecting evidence at the scene and had executed a search warrant at a Vancouver property, police said.