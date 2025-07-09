What to know about the Bayeux Tapestry, an 11th century masterpiece of historical record

LONDON — The Bayeux Tapestry, a 70-meter- (229 foot)-long medieval artwork that depicts the Norman conquest of England, will be displayed in Britain next year for the first time in 900 years.
It will be exhibited at the British Museum in London from September 2026 to July 2027 as part of a bilateral celebration of the 1,000th anniversary of the birth of William the Conqueror, the French nobleman who led the invasion. The loan was announced during French President Emmanuel Macron's state visit to the UK this week.
Millions of Britons and people from around the world are expected to view this slice of English history — which is normally housed in France at a dedicated museum in Bayeux, in Normandy — while it is on loan to the British Museum. The Bayeux Tapestry Museum will close later this year until 2027 for the construction of new facilities.
Here is a brief history of the Bayeux Tapestry, which shines a light on the long and sometimes bloody links between Britain and France.
Art, propaganda and history
Stitched in wool thread on linen cloth, the tapestry tells the story of the events surrounding the Norman invasion of England.
The story begins in 1064 when Edward the Confessor, the king of England, sends his brother-in-law Harold Godwinson to offer his cousin William, the Duke of Normandy, the succession to the English throne. When Edward died, however, Harold has himself crowned king and William set sail for England to reclaim the throne. The tapestry ends with the epic Battle of Hastings on Oct. 14, 1066, where William's Normans rout the Anglo-Saxon forces.
Historians suggest the events leading to the invasion were a bit messier. But the artwork in thread tells the story of the victor.