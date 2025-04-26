What to know about the battle for Russia's Kursk region

Nearly nine months after losing chunks of the Kursk region to a surprise Ukrainian incursion, Russia announced that its troops have fully reclaimed the border territory.
Ukraine denied it, saying the fighting was still ongoing. If confirmed, Moscow's victory in Kursk would deprive Kyiv of key leverage in U.S.-brokered efforts to negotiate an end to the more than 3-year-old war by exchanging its gains for some of Russia-occupied land in Ukraine.
Here are key moments of the battle for Kursk and its impact:
A Ukrainian blitz
Ukrainian forces pushed into Kursk on Aug. 6, 2024, in a surprise attack, with battle-hardened mechanized units quickly overwhelming lightly armed Russian border guards and inexperienced army conscripts. Hundreds were taken prisoner.
The incursion was a humiliating blow to the Kremlin — the first time the country's territory was occupied by an invader since World War II.
It was plotted in complete secrecy, with the Ukrainian troops involved reportedly told their mission only a day before it began. Russia's drones and intelligence assets were focused on battlefields in eastern Ukraine, which enabled Kyiv to pull its troops covertly to the border under the cover of thick forests.
Ukrainian units quickly drove deep into the Kursk region in several directions, meeting little resistance and sowing chaos and panic. As the most capable Russian units were fighting in the Donetsk region of eastern Ukraine, Moscow didn't have enough land forces to protect the Kursk region and other border areas.