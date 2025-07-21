What to know about the Bangladesh Air Force jet crash into a Dhaka school

At least 19 people have been killed after a Bangladesh Air Force jet crashed into a private school campus in the south Asian country's capital city on Monday.
It is the deadliest airplane crash in the Bangladeshi capital in recent memory.
Details are still emerging. Here's a look at what is known so far:
What happened?
The F-7 BGI jet, a variant of a Chinese fighter, crashed into the campus of the Milestone School and College, in the Uttara neighborhood of the Bangladesh's capital, Dhaka.
At least 19 people have died, including the pilot, according to military and a fire official. More than 160 people have been injured.
Officials described the plane as a training aircraft. The military said the jet took off at 1:06 p.m. local time and crashed soon after, catching fire immediately. The cause was not immediately clear.
The cause of the crash is being investigated.