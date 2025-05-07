What to know about the air traffic controller shortage

The Trump administration is promising to fix the nationwide shortage of air traffic controllers after recent control tower mishaps and a string of crashes earlier this year.
The need for more controllers who direct planes across increasingly crowded skies, though, isn't a new issue or one that will be resolved quickly.
How big is the shortage of controllers?
The Federal Aviation Administration has about 14,000 air traffic controllers. More than 1,800 were hired last year, the largest number in nearly a decade, and the government is on track to hire even more this year. Still, there's a need for about 3,000 more to fully staff the system.
What are the impacts?
Understaffing has meant controllers often are forced to work mandatory overtime, sometimes six days a week. That has led to concerns about fatigue after highly publicized close calls between planes that were following orders from controllers. The FAA agreed last summer to increase the minimum rest time between shifts. In some high-traffic areas, including New York and Florida, the FAA has limited the number of flights because of the lack of controllers.
Why is there a shortage if thousands are being hired?
It's a demanding and stressful job with unpredictable hours and a high turnover rate. Many don't make it though the first few years. And experienced controllers face a mandatory retirement age of 56.