What to know about the Air India plane crash that killed more than 240 people

AHMEDABAD, India — The Air India plane crash this week was one of India's worst aviation disasters, killing 241 people on board and several people on the ground.
Indian authorities said Friday the investigation into the crash was underway, which is expected to include experts from the plane's maker Boeing and U.S. aviation regulators.
The Air India plane crashed minutes after takeoff Thursday afternoon in the northwestern city of Ahmedabad. Surreal images captured both the plane's last moments and the horror of the crash site, with rescuers picking through smoking debris as they searched for survivors.
Here's what is known about the crash:
One person on the plane survived
The lone survivor was a passenger, Vishwashkumar Ramesh, a British national of Indian origin.
Ramesh was thrown from the aircraft and walked to an ambulance, according to Dr. Dhaval Gameti, who treated Ramesh. The doctor told The Associated Press that Ramesh was disoriented, with multiple injuries, but that he seemed to be out of danger.
Another medic said Ramesh told him that immediately after the plane took off, it began descending and suddenly split in two, throwing him out before a loud explosion.