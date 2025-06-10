What to know about South Korea's approval of new probes into ousted leader Yoon

Yoon's wife, Kim Keon Hee, faces multiple corruption allegations, including claims that she received luxury items from a Unification Church official seeking business favors, as well as possible involvement in a stock price manipulation scheme. Kim is also suspected of interfering with PPP candidate nominations ahead of legislative elections in April last year, but has yet to be summoned by law enforcement authorities. While in office, Yoon repeatedly dismissed calls to investigate his wife, denouncing them as baseless political attacks.