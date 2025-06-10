What to know about South Korea's approval of new probes into ousted leader Yoon

SEOUL, South Korea — Just a week into his term in office, South Korea's new liberal President Lee Jae-myung moved against his ousted conservative predecessor, approving legislation to launch sweeping special investigations into Yoon Suk Yeol's ill-fated imposition of martial law in December as well as criminal allegations surrounding his wife and administration.
The monthslong probes, which will involve hundreds of investigators under special prosecutors appointed by Lee, could dominate his early agenda and inflame tensions with conservatives, as Yoon already faces an explosive rebellion trial carrying a possible death sentence.
Here's a look at the bills approved at Tuesday's Cabinet meeting, which Lee is expected to sign into law soon.
What the investigations are about
The three bills, overwhelmingly passed last week by the liberal-led legislature, call for independent investigations into Yoon's hourslong martial law debacle; corruption and financial crime allegations against his wife; and the 2023 drowning death of a marine during a flood rescue operation, an incident Lee's Democratic Party says Yoon's government tried to cover up.
Earlier versions of the bills were rejected nine different times both by Yoon and by the caretaker government that took over following his impeachment on Dec. 14.
Lee, who won last week's snap election triggered by Yoon's formal removal from office in April, ran on a platform of unity, promising not to target conservatives out of spite and vowing to ease political polarization. However, Lee called for deeper investigations into Yoon's martial law enactment and allegations involving his wife, citing public demands for accountability.
For each of the three investigations, Lee will appoint a special prosecutor from two candidates nominated by his Democratic Party and a smaller liberal ally. The main conservative People Power Party, whose members largely boycotted last week's National Assembly votes, denounced the laws for excluding them from the nomination process. Liberal lawmakers justified the move, citing the conservatives' alleged ties to matters that will be investigated.