What to know about Scott Bessent, Trump's pick for treasury secretary

Bessent told Bloomberg in August that he views tariffs as a ''one time price adjustment'' and ''not inflationary," and tariffs imposed during a second Trump administration would be directed primarily at China. "I think that tariffs in a way can be regarded as an economic sanction without a sanction. If you don't like Chinese economic policy, flooding the market with over production, you could put a sanction on them, or a tariff. Its also an answer to currency manipulation.''