What to know about reality TV stars Julie and Todd Chrisley, who were pardoned by Trump

WASHINGTON — Reality TV stars Julie and Todd Chrisley, who were in prison after being convicted on federal charges of bank fraud and tax evasion, were pardoned by President Donald Trump and walked free Wednesday.
The couple is best known for the long-running TV series ''Chrisley Knows Best,'' which followed their family and luxurious lifestyle — which prosecutors said was boosted by bank fraud and hiding earnings from tax authorities.
The Chrisleys were convicted in 2022 of conspiring to defraud banks in the Atlanta area out of more than $30 million in loans by submitting false documents.
The pardons signed Wednesday are the latest example of Trump, himself a former reality TV star, pardoning high-profile friends, supporters, donors and former staffers.
Here are some things to know about the Chrisleys:
How they rose to fame
''Chrisley Knows Best,'' which ran from 2014 to 2023, chronicled the extravagant exploits of the boisterous, tightly knit family of the couple and their five children, from high-end cars to luxury vacations to stunning mansions. It was recorded in the Atlanta area at first and then in Nashville.
In 2019 the show spawned the spinoff ''Growing Up Chrisley,'' which featured the couple's children Chase and Savannah living in Los Angeles.