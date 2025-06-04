What to know about Ramón Morales Reyes, a Wisconsin man falsely accused of threatening Trump's life

CHICAGO — A man falsely accused of threatening President Donald Trump's life faces deportation even as Wisconsin authorities say the Mexican immigrant was framed and is a victim of a violent 2023 attack.
Ramón Morales Reyes was thrust into the national spotlight last week when Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem accused him of writing letters threatening Trump.
Agency officials quietly acknowledged Wednesday that Morales Reyes is no longer a suspect in that threat, a day after another man was charged in Wisconsin for forging the letters. But Trump administration social media posts blasting Morales Reyes as a potential presidential assassin remained online.
Attorneys for Morales Reyes say he isn't a danger to the public, and activists believe he's a scapegoat in an increasing hostile environment for immigrants. Meanwhile, federal authorities say they're pushing ahead with deportation in part because the 54-year-old doesn't have legal permission to live in the country.
Here are things to know about the case:
What's he accused of?
Morales Reyes immigrated from Mexico in the 1980s, according to his attorney. A married man with three U.S. citizen children, he worked as a dishwasher in Milwaukee.
Federal immigration agents took him into custody last month after he dropped his daughter at school.