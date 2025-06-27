What to know about prisoners crafting clemency petitions to capture Trump's attention

ASHLAND, Ky. — Clemency has come early and often in President Donald Trump's second term, prompting nearly 10,000 convicts to request pardons or commutations of their prison sentences.
Trump has been criticized for wiping away convictions of political allies, former Republican officeholders and hundreds of people charged in the Capitol riot.
In issuing such pardons and commutations, Trump has largely cast aside a process that historically has been overseen by nonpolitical personnel at the Justice Department who spent their days poring over clemency applications — thick packets filled with character references attesting to applicants' atonement and good deeds. Only those meeting strict criteria were then passed along to the White House.
That approach has given prisoners like Chad Scott, a disgraced federal agent serving a 13-year sentence for corruption, hope at earning clemency by tailoring petitions to capture Trump's attention. Scott claimed, for example, that both he and the Republican president were victims of ''political persecution.'' The former U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration agent also noted that he and the president have survived gunshot wounds to the ear.
Here are some key things to know about how Trump's approach is changing the world of clemency:
Trump's approach to clemency has upended norms
Legal experts say the flurry of petitions has been sparked by Trump's frequent grants of clemency since retaking office in January.
The president has pardoned or commuted the sentences of more than 1,600 people. Many of those granted mercy have been the president's political allies, campaign donors and fraudsters who claimed they were victims of a ''weaponized'' Justice Department. Among those receiving clemency are a pair of reality TV stars, a straw donor who gave $900,000 to Trump's first inaugural committee and a Virginia sheriff sentenced to 10 years for deputizing several businessmen in exchange for cash payments.