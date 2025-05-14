What to know about possible Russia-Ukraine peace talks in Turkey

Trump's administration initiated separate talks with Russia and Ukraine in Saudi Arabia in March. But since then, the administration has indicated it might withdraw from the process if no tangible progress is made. Trump said Monday he was optimistic about the talks — a sharp contrast to a contentious Oval Office meeting with Zelenskyy on Feb. 28. There is ''the potential for a good meeting'' between Putin and Zelenskyy, Trump said in Washington. He added he was ''thinking about flying over'' after his visit to Qatar and the United Arab Emirates but later said Secretary of State Marco Rubio and others from the U.S. will go to Turkey for the talks.