What to know about Pennsylvania Gov. Josh Shapiro and the arson at his official residence

The Associated Press
April 16, 2025 at 7:35PM

HARRISBURG, Pa. — An independent expert will review security at the Pennsylvania Governor's Residence after an intruder allegedly scaled a fence, eluded police, broke windows and entered the mansion, setting fire to two rooms before escaping.

State police announced the third-party risk and vulnerability assessment of Gov. Josh Shapiro's official residence on Wednesday in response to the arson attack, which caused extensive damage and forced Shapiro and his family to flee early Sunday.

The attack has raised many questions about how an intruder could get in, cause so much damage and flee police at the scene.

Police search for evidence of a motive

The suspect, identified as Cody Balmer, 38, called 911 to take responsibility and later turned himself in to state police after his former partner called to say he'd confessed.

In court on Monday, Cody Balmer denied having any mental illness and described himself as an unemployed welder with no income or savings. A judge denied bail and ordered him held on charges including attempted homicide, terrorism and arson. He did not enter a plea.

Authorities say Balmer filled two beer bottles with gasoline from a lawnmower and walked from the home where he lives with his parents to the Democratic governor's residence in Harrisburg.

Investigators have been combing his background to try to determine any motive for the attack, including whether it had anything to do with Shapiro's politics or Jewish faith. Balmer has ''admitted to harboring hatred towards Governor Shapiro,'' authorities have said, though no reason has been given.

Police seized four smartphones, a laptop computer and a hard drive, according to search warrants that say investigators are looking for any writings referring to the governor, Israel, Palestinians or Gaza.

Attacker climbed over iron security fence

The iron security fence that Balmer allegedly scaled stands about 7 feet (2.1 meters) tall and is monitored by security cameras, police said.

Police became aware someone had climbed over the fence and began a pursuit on the grounds but didn't locate anyone. By then, Balmer had reached the building's southern wing.

First, he broke a window of the piano room and tossed in one of the incendiary devices, authorities said. Then, he broke another window and entered the state dining room, where he stayed for about a minute before lighting another of the gasoline-filled bottles and escaping.

The attack significantly damaged both rooms, which are often used to entertain crowds and display art. It charred walls, tables, serving dishes, plates and a piano. Window panes and the brick around doors and windows were blackened.

Attack happened during Passover

The attack happened on the Jewish holiday of Passover, which began at sundown Saturday.

The holiday commemorates the Israelites' liberation from slavery in ancient Egypt. It is one of the holiest days of the year for Jews and is celebrated with a special meal called a Seder, which includes eating matzah, a type of unleavened bread, and retelling the Exodus story about the Jews' 40-year journey through the desert.

Shapiro said he and his wife and their four children had celebrated Seder with another family just hours earlier in the same dining room. They were awakened by state troopers pounding on their doors at about 2 a.m. Firefighters extinguished the fire and no one was injured.

Governor's security detail responded

Members of Shapiro's security detail plan how to protect the governor and his family at home and when they're on the move. State police stand guard at his residence each night, and the troopers on duty early Sunday quickly became aware of the breach as it was recorded by security cameras. Troopers were actively searching the grounds during the break-in.

The entire attack ''was all playing out over a period of several minutes. It was a very quick event," state Police Lt. Col. George Bivens said. He said all risk-reduction factors are under review, including personnel, technical, surveillance equipment and security equipment.

"We will do our best to ensure that the governor and his family are safe in this residence'' Bivens said.

Political Violence

The attack is just the latest case of violence against political figures in the U.S.

Attorney General Pam Bondi said Wednesday that she had spoken with Shapiro. She described the arson as ''absolutely horrific'' and said she believes the alleged culprit ''wanted to kill him.''

Federal authorities are working with state law enforcement and doing ''anything we can to help convict the person who did this,'' she added.

Governor is a rising Democratic star

Shapiro, 51, is the first-term governor of the nation's fifth most populous state, a presidential battleground that has helped make him a rising Democratic star and a potential White House contender in 2028.

Shapiro also has been outspoken about his Jewish faith. In his first ad while campaigning for governor in 2022, he described his commitment to making ''it home Friday night for Sabbath dinner,'' complete with footage of him and his children at the table.

''Family and faith ground me,'' he said.

As for the war in Gaza, Shapiro has been publicly critical of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and the nature of Israel's military action, but also has supported Israel's right to defend itself from Hamas. He said that he's consistently called for a two-state solution where Israelis and Palestinians can live peacefully side-by-side.

BRUCE SHIPKOWSKI and MARK SCOLFORO

The Associated Press

