What to know about Pennsylvania Gov. Josh Shapiro and the arson at his official residence

HARRISBURG, Pa. — An independent expert will review security at the Pennsylvania Governor's Residence after an intruder allegedly scaled a fence, eluded police, broke windows and entered the mansion, setting fire to two rooms before escaping.
State police announced the third-party risk and vulnerability assessment of Gov. Josh Shapiro's official residence on Wednesday in response to the arson attack, which caused extensive damage and forced Shapiro and his family to flee early Sunday.
The attack has raised many questions about how an intruder could get in, cause so much damage and flee police at the scene.
Police search for evidence of a motive
The suspect, identified as Cody Balmer, 38, called 911 to take responsibility and later turned himself in to state police after his former partner called to say he'd confessed.
In court on Monday, Cody Balmer denied having any mental illness and described himself as an unemployed welder with no income or savings. A judge denied bail and ordered him held on charges including attempted homicide, terrorism and arson. He did not enter a plea.
Authorities say Balmer filled two beer bottles with gasoline from a lawnmower and walked from the home where he lives with his parents to the Democratic governor's residence in Harrisburg.
Investigators have been combing his background to try to determine any motive for the attack, including whether it had anything to do with Shapiro's politics or Jewish faith. Balmer has ''admitted to harboring hatred towards Governor Shapiro,'' authorities have said, though no reason has been given.