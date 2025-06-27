What to know about online age verification laws

The Supreme Court has upheld a Texas law aimed at blocking children under 18 from seeing online pornography by requiring websites to verify the ages of all visitors. Many states have passed similar age verification laws in an attempt to restrict access to adult material from minors, but digital rights groups have raised questions about such laws' effects on free speech and whether verifying ages by accessing sensitive data could violate people's privacy.
What is the Texas law?
The law requires websites hosting pornographic material to verify the ages of users in hopes of stopping those under 18 from visiting. Adults would need to supply websites with a government-issued ID or use third-party age-verification services. The law carries fines of up to $10,000 per violation — fined against the website — that could be raised to up to $250,000 per violation by a minor.
Texas has argued that technology has improved significantly in the last 20 years, allowing online platforms to easily check users' ages with a quick picture. Those requirements are more like ID checks at brick-and-mortar adult stores that were upheld by the Supreme Court in the 1960s, the state said.
However, internet service providers, search engines and news sites are exempt from the law.
How do sites verify ages?
It's already illegal to show children pornography under federal law, however it's rarely enforced. But various measures already exist to verify a person's age online. Someone could upload a government ID or consent to the use facial recognition software to prove they are the age they say they are.
Websites and social media companies such as Instagram parent company Meta have argued that age verification should be done by the companies that run app stores, such as Apple and Google, and not individual apps or websites.