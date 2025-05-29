What to know about onetime Chicago gang leader Larry Hoover, whose federal sentence Trump commuted

CHICAGO — One of Chicago's most infamous gang leaders is among the people to receive commutations this week from President Donald Trump, a puzzling move that has raised questions about whether Larry Hoover will be freed.
The 74-year-old Hoover, who has received support from celebrities like rapper Ye and inspired popular rap lyrics, has been serving a life sentence at the nation's most restrictive prison in Colorado. He was first imprisoned in Illinois for a 1973 murder and convicted decades later in federal court for running a criminal enterprise while behind bars.
Trump's move commutes the federal sentence of the former kingpin and prison entrepreneur. However, Hoover must still serve his lengthy Illinois sentence.
Hoover's supporters say they are working on ways to get Hoover paroled or pardoned in Illinois, but questions linger about his chances and even where he will be imprisoned.
Notorious gang leader works behind bars
Hoover was a founder of the Gangster Disciples more than 50 years ago, which remains one of Chicago's most notorious street gangs.
At its height under Hoover's leadership, the gang generated about $100 million each year in cocaine and heroin sales, according to federal prosecutors.
''He was the undisputed head of the organization. He ran it. Everybody reported to him,'' said Ron Safer, a former U.S. assistant attorney who led the prosecution of Hoover. ''The Gangster Disciples were monolithic, ruthlessly efficient.''