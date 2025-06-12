What to know about 'No Kings' protests against Trump's policies on Saturday

Opponents of President Donald Trump's administration are set to rally in hundreds of cities on Saturday during the military parade in Washington for the Army's 250th anniversary — which coincides with Trump's birthday.
The ''No Kings'' protests are set to take place to counter what organizers say are Trump's plans to feed his ego on what is also his 79th birthday and Flag Day.
The Army birthday celebration had already been planned. But earlier this spring, Trump announced his intention to ratchet up the event to include 60-ton M1 Abrams battle tanks and Paladin self-propelled howitzers rolling through the city streets. He has long sought a similar display of patriotic force.
Why is it called No Kings?
The ''No Kings'' theme was orchestrated by the 50501 Movement, a national movement made up of everyday Americans who stand for democracy and against what they call the authoritarian actions of the Trump administration. The name 50501 stands for 50 states, 50 protests, one movement.
Protests earlier this year have denounced Trump and billionaire adviser Elon Musk, the now former leader of Trump's Department of Government Efficiency, a government organization designed to slash federal spending. Protesters have called for Trump to be ''dethroned'' as they compare his actions to that of a king and not a democratically elected president.
''They've defied our courts, deported Americans, disappeared people off the streets, attacked our civil rights, and slashed our services,'' the group says on its website, referring to the Trump administration and its policies. ''They've done this all while continuing to serve and enrich their billionaire allies.''
Why are they protesting on Saturday?