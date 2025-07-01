What to know about Kohberger agreeing to plead guilty to murdering 4 University of Idaho students

BOISE, Idaho — Bryan Kohberger has agreed to plead guilty to murder in the stabbing deaths of four University of Idaho students as part of a deal to avoid the death penalty, an attorney for one victim's family said Monday.
Here's what to know about the case and the recent developments:
Who were the victims and who is the suspect?
Kohberger, 30, is accused in the deaths of Kaylee Goncalves, Ethan Chapin, Xana Kernodle and Madison Mogen at a home near campus in Moscow, Idaho, on Nov. 13, 2022. Autopsies showed the four were all likely asleep when they were attacked, some had defensive wounds and each was stabbed multiple times.
Kohberger, then a criminal justice graduate student at nearby Washington State University, was arrested in Pennsylvania weeks after the killings. Investigators said they matched his DNA to genetic material recovered from a knife sheath found at the crime scene.
What has happened so far in the case?
Kohberger has been charged with four counts of murder in the stabbings. Prosecutors intend to seek the death penalty if he is convicted.
When initially asked to enter a plea in 2023, Kohberger stood silent, prompting the judge to enter a not-guilty plea on his behalf.