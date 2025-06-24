What to know about Kilmar Abrego Garcia's release and risk of deportation

Kilmar Abrego Garcia, whose mistaken deportation to El Salvador became a flashpoint in President Donald Trump's immigration crackdown, has been back in the United States for more than two weeks after being charged with human smuggling in Tennessee.
But the 29-year-old Maryland construction worker's future is far from certain.
A federal judge has raised questions about the strength of the government's smuggling allegations, including its claim Abrego Garcia is in the violent MS-13 street gang. The judge on Sunday denied federal prosecutors' request to keep Abrego Garcia in jail while he awaits trial. The conditions of his release will be discussed at a court hearing on Wednesday.
Federal prosecutors have said they will appeal the judge's decision. Even if Abrego Garcia is released, U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement is expected to detain him and try to deport him.
Here's what to know about Abrego Garcia's case:
The smuggling charges
Abrego Garcia is charged with smuggling throughout the U.S. hundreds of people living in the country illegally, including children and members of MS-13, from 2016 to 2025.
The charges stem from a 2022 traffic stop for speeding in Tennessee during which he was driving a vehicle with nine passengers who didn't have any luggage.