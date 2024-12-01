What to know about Kash Patel, Trump's pick to lead the FBI

He also testified at a Colorado court hearing related to Trump's efforts to overturn the results of the 2020 presidential election in the run-up to the violent Jan. 6, 2021 riot at the U.S. Capitol. Patel, who at the time of the riot was chief of staff to the then-acting defense secretary, testified that Trump had pre-emptively authorized 10,000 to 20,000 troops to deploy days before the attack. But a Colorado court later found that Patel was ''not a credible witness'' on the topic.