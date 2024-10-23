What to know about how Helene's aftermath is affecting voting in western North Carolina

Some of those challenges were on full display in Buncombe and Madison counties when North Carolina's early voting kicked off last week. Communities in Buncombe, a reliably Democratic-leaning county; and Madison, a consistently Republican-leaning one, are still reeling from Helene's destruction , including issues such as power outages, wrecked roads and a lack of clean water. Overall, though, elections officials say they're seeing positive signs of how early voting is unfolding in the mountain counties and statewide.