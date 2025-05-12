What to know about food poisoning illnesses caused by listeria

A listeria outbreak linked to ready-to-eat sandwiches and snacks has sickened at least 10 people in the U.S., and a producer is voluntarily recalling dozens of products sold to retail stores, hospitals, hotels, airports and airlines, federal officials said.
The products were made by Fresh & Ready Foods LLC and were sold in Arizona, California, Nevada and Washington.
Those who fell ill and were hospitalized were in California and Nevada. The outbreak has been simmering for many months: The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said cases date to December 2023.
Listeria poisoning is caused by a particularly resilient type of bacteria that can survive and grow even during refrigeration. About 1,600 people are infected with it — and 260 die — each year in the U.S., according to the CDC.
Here's what you need to know:
What was recalled?
The voluntary recall covers more than 80 specific products distributed between April 18 and April 25. The products have ''Use By'' dates from April 22 to May 19.
Brand names include: Fresh & Ready Foods, City Point Market Fresh Food to Go and Fresh Take Crave Away.