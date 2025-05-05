What to know about flight delays and cancellations at Newark airport

NEWARK, N.J. — Flight delays and cancellations persisted at Newark Liberty International Airport Monday, with Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer calling for an investigation into the "chaos'' sparked by an air traffic controller shortage and thick cloud cover.
Schumer, a Democrat from New York, said he wants an inspector general's investigation into the delays and cancellations to prevent them from getting worse or spreading. New Jersey Democratic Gov. Phil Murphy called the delays ''completely and utterly unacceptable" in a post on X, and said Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy is ''committed'' to hiring more air traffic controllers.
The delays at the busy airport outside New York City made headlines over the weekend as United Airlines said it was cutting 35 daily flights from its schedule.
As of Monday, the Federal Aviation Administration attributed arriving flight delays of nearly four hours to a combination of staffing and cloud cover.
Here's a closer look at what to know about the delays.
What's behind the delays at Newark?
The airport faced disruptions last week as well.
United CEO Scott Kirby said in a letter to customers over the weekend that the technology used to manage planes at the New Jersey airport failed more than once in recent days.