What to know about Ecuador's reelected President Noboa and his plans to fight crime

QUITO, Ecuador — Daniel Noboa stunned voters in 2023 when he won a snap election for a 16-month presidency after only a brief stint as a lawmaker and with no established political machinery.
No longer a political neophyte, the conservative millionaire defeated the protegee of Ecuador's most influential recent president for a second time and earned four years in office with Sunday's election victory.
The new term will allow Noboa, 37 and heir to a fortune built on the banana trade, to continue some of his no-holds-barred crimefighting strategies that part of the electorate finds appealing but which have tested the limits of laws and norms of governing.
''A huge hug to all the Ecuadorians who always believed in this young president,'' he told supporters after the National Electoral Council said results showed an ''irreversible trend'' in his favor. ''Ecuador wants to be different... it wants to move forward.''
Only 16 months in office
Noboa opened an event organizing company when he was 18 and then joined his father's Noboa Corp., where he held management positions in the shipping, logistics and commercial areas. He began his political career in 2021, when he won a seat in the National Assembly and chaired its Economic Development Commission.
Noboa defeated leftist lawyer Luisa González in the October 2023 runoff of a snap election triggered by the decision of then-President Guillermo Lasso to dissolve the National Assembly and shorten his own mandate as a result. Noboa defeated her again in Sunday's runoff election.
Figures released by Ecuador's National Electoral Council showed Noboa receiving 55.8% of the vote with more than 92% of ballots counted, while González earned 44%. However, González, the mentee of former President Rafael Correa, vowed to seek a recount over what she described as ''grotesque'' electoral fraud.