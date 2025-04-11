What to know about Ecuador's presidential runoff election

QUITO, Ecuador — In a polarized political landscape, Ecuadorian voters will choose Sunday between an incumbent young millionaire and a leftist lawyer to lead the South American country for the next four years.
President Daniel Noboa and leftist challenger Luisa González will face off in a presidential runoff as Ecuadorians once again try to find a solution to the extortions, killings, kidnappings and other crimes that have accompanied them since the country emerged from the pandemic.
Noboa and González advanced to the runoff after being the top vote-getters in February's first-round election. He obtained 44.17% of support while she earned 44%.
Sunday's vote will be a repeat of the October 2023 snap election that earned Noboa a 16-month presidency. It will also test the lasting influence of González's mentor, former President Rafael Correa.
Here is what to know ahead of the vote:
What's on voters' minds?
The persistent violence Ecuador began experiencing four years ago. The spike in crime is tied to the trafficking of cocaine produced in neighboring Colombia and Peru.
Noboa, who took office in November 2023, declared Ecuador to be in a state of ''internal armed conflict'' in January 2024, allowing him to deploy thousands of soldiers to the streets to combat gangs and to charge people with terrorism counts for alleged ties to organized crime groups. The homicide rate dropped from 46.18 per 100,000 people in 2023 to 38.76 per 100,000 people in 2024.