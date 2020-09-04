In the wake of actor Chadwick Boseman’s death from colon cancer at age 43, many people have questions about the disease, especially about the risk of colon cancer in younger people. Here’s what is known.

Q: Doesn’t colon cancer mostly affect older people?

A: Although the majority of cases are found in older people, there has been an increase in cases in younger people. Among people older than 65, rates of colorectal cancer, which includes tumors in the rectum or the colon, have been declining, probably because of more regular screening. Nonetheless, it is the second-leading cause of cancer deaths in the U.S. for men and women combined, and cases have been rising by about 2% annually in recent years in people younger than 50, the American Cancer Society said.

Younger people are less likely to receive a diagnosis early. The average time from symptoms to diagnosis for people younger than 50 is 271 days, compared with 29 days for people 50 and older, said Rebecca Siegel, the scientific director of surveillance research at the American Cancer Society.

Q: When is screening recommended?

A: Everybody should begin screenings at age 45, experts recommend. But people with a family history of colon cancer should start at age 40, or at 10 years younger than the age of diagnosis of their family member, whichever is sooner.

Dr. Robin Mendelsohn, co-director of the Center for Young Onset Colorectal Cancer at Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center, also recommends early screening for people with a history of inflammatory bowel disease and for people who have previously received radiation in their abdomen or pelvis.

“The five-year survival rate for young people for early-stage disease is 94%,” Siegel said. For people with late stages of the disease, the survival rate can be as low as 20%, she said. Early diagnosis, Siegel said, is “the difference between life and death.”

Q: Are there racial disparities in the risk of colon cancer?

A: Yes. From 2012 to 2016, the rate of new cases in non-Hispanic Black people was 45.7 per 100,000, about 20% higher than the rate among non-Hispanic whites and 50% higher than the rate among Asian Americans and Pacific Islanders. Alaska Natives had the highest rate: 89 per 100,000. Siegel said, “African Americans are 40% more likely to die from colorectal cancer.

Q: What symptoms should prompt someone to see a doctor for possible colon cancer?

A: Common symptoms include bloody stool or bleeding from the rectum, doctors say. Other symptoms can include constipation or diarrhea, a change in bowel habits, dark sticky feces, a feeling of anemia, abdominal pain or cramps, nausea, vomiting or unexplained weight loss.