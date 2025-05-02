What to know about California's fight over harsher penalties for soliciting sex from older teens

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — A debate over whether to create harsher penalties for soliciting and buying sex from 16- and 17-year-olds exploded in the California Legislature this week.
Republicans and some moderate Democrats were pushing for a new tool to help law enforcement go after those who solicit older minors for sex. But some said they worried the measure could be misused and weaponized by parents upset about interracial or LGBTQ+ relationships to target older teens involved in relationships.
The issue came to a head Thursday after Republicans in the Assembly argued for the policy on the floor. Democrats overwhelmingly rejected the effort but vowed to bring a new proposal to address the issue.
Here's what to know:
How does current law protect 16- and 17-year-olds?
Under current law, contacting a person under 18 to engage in sexual activity in California is a felony. So are crimes like soliciting a child who is a victim of human trafficking, sexting a minor and engaging in sex with a minor if the age gap between the parties is more than three years.
It's also a ''serious'' crime in California to traffic minors. Anyone convicted of at least three "serious" felonies in California faces a sentence of between 25 years and life in prison under the ''three strikes law.''
''California leads the nation with some of the toughest laws against trafficking,'' said Assembly Speaker Robert Rivas, a Democrat.