What to know about buying electric vehicles after the federal tax incentives end

A 2020 study in the academic journal Joule found that the average EV in the U.S. charged with a typical mix of public and private chargers saves the driver $7,700 in fuel costs over a 15-year life span, compared to filling a car with gas. Savings vary by state. The study found that someone charging a car at home during off-peak hours, deemed as a best-case scenario, could save more than $14,000 over 15 years in Washington, where electricity is relatively affordable. The study said that an EV driver in any state exhibiting typical driving and charging behavior would save money on fuel costs. The study did not account for the car's purchase price, its maintenance cost or associated tax credits.