What to know about BTS as the K-pop group returns from military service

SEOUL, South Korea — It's official — almost. Soon, all seven members of the massively popular K-pop group BTS will have completed South Korea's mandatory military service.
Rapper Suga will be the last of the bandmates to be released on Saturday, after fulfilling his duty as a social service agent, an alternative to serving in the military that he reportedly chose due to a shoulder injury.
BTS' entertainment agency said no events are planned for Suga's release out of concern for overcrowding.
The six others, RM, V, Jimin, Jung Kook, Jin and j-hope, served in the army.
Earlier this month, four members of BTS — RM, V, Jimin and Jung Kook — were discharged from South Korea's mandatory military service.
Jin, the eldest BTS member, was discharged in June 2024 as was j-hope in October.
BTS is expected to reunite later this year. Ahead of that highly anticipated homecoming, here's what you need to know about the group.
The rise of BTS