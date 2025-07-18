What to know about Ayman Soliman, the detained Muslim chaplain whose supporters were arrested

More than a dozen people protesting the detainment of a Muslim chaplain were arrested Thursday night in Cincinnati.
Video from the demonstration shows some protesters blocking the Roebling Bridge that carries traffic between Ohio and Kentucky, as well as one officer punching a protester while others wrestle him to the ground. At least 13 people were arrested, including two journalists.
The demonstrators were there to support Ayman Soliman, an Egyptian immigrant who has worked as a chaplain at Cincinnati Children's Hospital and was detained last week during a check-in with immigration officials.
Here's what to know about his case:
Who is Ayman Soliman?
Soliman, 51, served as an imam — a Muslim religious leader — in Egypt for 14 years before fleeing to the United States in 2014, according to the Initiative on Islam and Medicine, where he serves as a board member.
According to his lawyers, he was granted asylum in 2018 based on past persecution for his work as a journalist in Egypt during the Arab Spring uprising. His lawyers say he was jailed and tortured for reporting on the intense political conflict.
Soliman was hired as a prison chaplain in Oregon but soon lost that job after the FBI placed an unexplained ''flag'' on his background profile. In a case that is still pending, he sued to get more information about the flag and to clear his name.